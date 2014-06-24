About the Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Save the date for the 134th Saint Paul Winter Carnival: January 23 – February 2, 2020!

Since 1886, the Saint Paul Winter Carnival has brought family-friendly events and community pride to Saint Paul and the Twin Cities metro area. Through city-wide special events, fun activities and more, the Saint Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation celebrates winter like only Minnesotans can!

Most events are FREE, open to the public, and will take place in downtown Saint Paul, near Rice Park and Landmark Center, as well as at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

