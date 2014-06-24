– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Save the date for the 134th Saint Paul Winter Carnival: January 23 – February 2, 2020!



Since 1886, the Saint Paul Winter Carnival has brought family-friendly events and community pride to Saint Paul and the Twin Cities metro area. Through city-wide special events, fun activities and more, the Saint Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation celebrates winter like only Minnesotans can!

